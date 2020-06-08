Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market cap of $11.91 million and $3.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

