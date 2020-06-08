Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 28.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Celestica by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CLS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

