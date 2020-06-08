CEMATRIX Corp (CVE:CVX) Director Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Corp (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Bob Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$6,975.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Bob Benson sold 40,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$13,200.00.

CVX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.59. 328,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMATRIX Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.66.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

