Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.