Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 255,281 shares of company stock worth $355,732 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,196,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 1,380,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.56. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

