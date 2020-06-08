Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 228,505 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,505 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $143,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,497,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,371. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

