Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 231,415 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,415 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Okta worth $119,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,835. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.