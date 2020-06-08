Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 339,685 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,685 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.81% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $153,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,380,000 after acquiring an additional 374,463 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 161,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,035. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

