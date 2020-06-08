Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 86,915 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $90,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

