Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Align Technology worth $89,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.75. 1,205,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,820. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $319.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.