Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 61,455 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $93,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,925 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of SXT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.98. 203,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.