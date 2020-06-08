Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,520 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Guidewire Software worth $63,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,777,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. 683,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,690. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $135,505.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,639.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.