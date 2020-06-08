Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Northern Trust worth $143,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.70. 2,437,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

