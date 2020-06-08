Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $104.88 Million Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,838,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $104,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,419. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

