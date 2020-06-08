Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $156.14 Million Holdings in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562,800 shares during the quarter. Clarivate Analytics makes up about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $156,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 1,830,131 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.49. 4,042,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,910. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.55. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

