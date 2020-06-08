Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $184.92 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Waters worth $184,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

NYSE WAT traded up $6.54 on Monday, reaching $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,181. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

