Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $57.66 Million Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of Nutanix worth $57,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. 2,804,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

