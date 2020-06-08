Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $65.20 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of SVB Financial Group worth $65,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $1,327,184. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.04. 615,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.76. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

