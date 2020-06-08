Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $83,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $4.01 on Monday, hitting $60.85. 310,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,382. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.