Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,315 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Veeva Systems worth $170,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.90.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $15.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,314. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $269,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,950. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

