Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $183,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,409. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.54. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

