Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 19,405 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $75,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.83. 899,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,538. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $180.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

