Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 269,315 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.82% of Tractor Supply worth $177,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $124.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.