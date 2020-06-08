Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 47,935 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.80% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $125,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 813,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.