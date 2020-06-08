Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 649,590 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.75% of Simply Good Foods worth $87,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Insiders acquired 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.