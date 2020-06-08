Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 6.40% of New Relic worth $175,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in New Relic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 702,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

