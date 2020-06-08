Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 171.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the quarter. Medallia comprises approximately 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Medallia worth $149,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 452,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last ninety days.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of MDLA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.53. 2,382,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

