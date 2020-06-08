Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Independent Bank worth $80,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,081,000 after buying an additional 460,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 261,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

