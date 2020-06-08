Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Campbell Soup worth $59,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

