Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.22% of Nordson worth $173,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $200.98. 328,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,280. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

