Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,702,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,172. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. 4,851,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.71. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

