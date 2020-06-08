Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $59,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 674.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BGS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

