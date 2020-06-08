Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $0.97. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 291,921 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHAP. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 260,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

