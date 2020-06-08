Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.26

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 167400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

