Citigroup Increases Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target to $20.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:MDP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,853. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $964.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

In other Meredith news, insider Steven M. Cappaert bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $30,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,808.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,460.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $115,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meredith by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Meredith by 2,910.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

