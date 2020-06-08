Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,392. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

