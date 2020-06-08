Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report sales of $26.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.67 million to $27.80 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $26.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $117.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.94 million, with estimates ranging from $110.77 million to $113.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIVB. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

