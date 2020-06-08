CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.29. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 144,569 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

The firm has a market cap of $602.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

