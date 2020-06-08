Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $743.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 17,161,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

