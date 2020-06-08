CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 122,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. 1,988,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,496. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

