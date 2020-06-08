Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 380,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

