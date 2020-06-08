Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.97% of Community Bank System worth $60,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,360,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 302,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.