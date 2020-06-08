Comparing Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (NYSE:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get SMARTONE TELECO/S alerts:

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telefonica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonica Brasil 0 3 4 0 2.57

Telefonica Brasil has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 120.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telefonica Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.47 $1.27 billion $0.69 13.84

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil 10.92% 6.76% 4.31%

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.