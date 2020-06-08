CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.48% of CONMED worth $73,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. 425,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,997. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

