Contentos Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $9.19 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.05535782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,286,127,454 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.