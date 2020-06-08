Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $133,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.75.

NYSE COO traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

