Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CAAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 328,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,044,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

