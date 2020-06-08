Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $29.05 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $29.05 million and $11.75 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.05523997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

