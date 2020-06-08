Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $489-491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.78. 2,461,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.58 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

