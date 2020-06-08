Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 2,617,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

